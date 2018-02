BRIEF-Precision Therapeutics Forms Tumorgenesis Subsidiary

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Precision Therapeutics Inc:

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS FORMS TUMORGENESIS INC. SUBSIDIARY TO FOCUS ON THE NEXT GENERATION OF PATIENT DERIVED TUMOR MODELS

* ‍FORMED TUMORGENESIS TO DEVELOP A NEW, RAPID APPROACH TO GROWING TUMORS IN LABORATORY​

* ‍TESTING OF TUMORGENESIS PDX TUMORS TO TAKE PLACE IN COLLABORATION WITH HELOMICS, IN WHICH CO HAS 20% EQUITY STAKE​

* IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COS TO LICENSE THEIR TECHNOLOGY TO ADVANCE TUMORGENESIS'S STRATEGIC PLAN​