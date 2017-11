Nov 15 (Reuters) - PRECISIONSMETALL GROUP AB:

* REVENUE IN OCT AT SEK 4.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* GOLD PURCHASES INCREASED BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT IN OCTOBER COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)