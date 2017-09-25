FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center
September 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center through its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC

* Preferred Apartment - ‍first mortgage loan is approximately $9.0 million, bears interest at fixed rate of 3.64 pct per annum and matures on October 1, 2025​

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from nationwide life insurance company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

