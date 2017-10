BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces acquisition of a 260-unit multifamily community in Overland Park, Kansas

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a 260-unit multifamily community in Overland Park, Kansas

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc- subsidiary financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from Freddie Mac

* Preferred Apartment Communities - ‍the Freddie Mac first mortgage loan is about $31.85 million, bears interest at fixed rate of 3.9 pct/annum, matures on April 1, 2028​