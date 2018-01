Jan 29 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A CLASS A OFFICE PROPERTY IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA THROUGH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, PREFERRED OFFICE PROPERTIES, LLC

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC - ‍FINANCED DEAL UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE LOAN OF ABOUT $40.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: