Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PREIT - ON JAN 22, UNIT & MACERICH ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, CERTAIN OTHER LENDERS REGARDING LOAN

* PREIT-PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOAN IS UPTO $250 MILLION, OF WHICH $150 MILLION WAS DRAWN AT CLOSING, WITH REMAINING $100 MILLION AVAILABLE VIA A DELAYED DRAW OPTION

* PREIT SAYS LOAN WILL MATURE IN FIVE YEARS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rDGi4o) Further company coverage: