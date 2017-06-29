BRIEF-Prelios says Davidson Kempner, Tecnoinvestimenti have expressed interest in deal

June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prelios says:

* Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti have expressed interest in possible deals involving Prelios

* Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti have asked Prelios adviser Mediobanca for access to data and have been granted access to information that is non privileged or forward looking

* In reference to recent reports of possible sale of stakes held by UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Pirelli, Prelios is not aware of any deal involving China's CEFC