BRIEF-Prelios SGR To Issue Partial Refund Of EUR 38.7/unit Of Fund Tecla Fondo Uffici

Dec 21 (Reuters) - PRELIOS SPA:

* PRELIOS SGR TO ISSUE PARTIAL REFUND OF 38.66 EUROS PER UNIT OF FUND TECLA FONDO UFFICI

* PRELIOS SGR‘S DECISION FOLLOWS COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF THE FUND‘S RESIDUAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

* FOLLOWING PARTIAL REFUND, FUND WILL HAVE DISTRIBUTED EUR 717.55 PER UNIT

* AMOUNT FUND WILL HAVE DISTRIBUTED REPRESENTS 142.1 PERCENT OF CAPITAL INITIALLY PAID UP BY INVESTORS

* COMPOUND WEIGHTED AVERAGE ANNUAL GROSS RETURN (IRR) CAN BE ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 7% FOR FUND'S INVESTORS