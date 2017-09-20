FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier African Minerals sells stake in TCT Industrias Florestais Limitada to Amire Glory
September 20, 2017 / 6:48 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Premier African Minerals sells stake in TCT Industrias Florestais Limitada to Amire Glory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Premier African Minerals Ltd

* Disposal of Premier’s 52 percent interest in TCT IF

* Announces that it has today entered into an agreement with Amire Glory Limited to sell Premier’s 52 percent interest in Mozambique-based TCT Industrias Florestais Limitada which principally owns a limestone deposit and forestry interests in Mozambique

* Premier will retain a 50 percent interest in the limestone deposit following completion of the disposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

