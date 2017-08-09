BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd -

* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share

* Q2 revenue C$74.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - "qtrly production of 37,617 ounces of gold and 89,474 ounces of silver"

* Says company remains on track to meet its 2017 full-year gold production guidance of 130,000-140,000 ounces