BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results
October 16, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier reports third quarter production results

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly ‍silver production of 82,856 ounces​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 gold sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,282 per ounce​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍mining potential of phase 1 pit is currently under review and if approved, development could begin in early 2019​

* Premier Gold - ‍during Q3, production was impacted as a result of operating team assisting local community in suppressing a brush fire near mine site​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

