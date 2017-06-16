FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF- Premier Investment to take out loans of 15 bln yen in total
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Premier Investment to take out loans of 15 bln yen in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - Premier Investment Corp

* Says it plans to take out loans of 15 billion yen in total from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, NTT FINANCE CORPORATION and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 21

* Interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum, TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 percent, TIBOR + 0.32 percent and TIBOR + 0.35 percent respectively

* Maturity on May 31, 2021, May 31, 2023, May 31, 2024 and May 30, 2025 respectively

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VKADZE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.