BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.78
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record third quarter 2017 results and declares fourth quarter 2017 dividend

* Q3 revenue C$557.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$586.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premium Brands Holdings - ‍maintaining guidance for specialty foods’​ 2017 organic volume growth to exceed long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍reducing guidance for premium food distribution‘s​ 2017 organic volume growth based on challenges it faced in Q3

* Premium Brands Holdings - ‍now expecting premium food distribution‘s​ organic volume growth for 2017 to be within long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍maintaining guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5 pct to 9.0 pct range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

