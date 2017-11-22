FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premium Brands to buy Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern Foods
#Bonds News
November 22, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Premium Brands to buy Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces acquisitions of Buddy’s Kitchen, Raybern Foods and an investment in Shaw Bakers

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍total purchase price for combined transactions is, subject to customary closing adjustments, $156.5 million​

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍total purchase price consists of $153.0 million in cash and $3.5 million in Premium Brands common shares​

* Premium Brands - ‍cash component of deal to be funded through co’s senior revolving credit facility which was increased to $550 million

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - deals are expected to be immediately accretive to company’s annual earnings per share and free cash flow per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

