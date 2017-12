Dec 6 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: PRESIDENT AND CEO LEIF LILJEBRUNN HAS ACQUIRED SHARES

* HAS ACQUIRED 10,000 COMMON SHARES IN COMPANY

* ‍FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, LEIF LILJEBRUNN‘S HOLDING AMOUNTS 1,6 % OF CAPITAL AND 1,6 % OF VOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)