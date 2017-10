BRIEF-President Energy says acquisition of Chevron's 100% operated interest in oil producing assets

Sept 21 (Reuters) - PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

* ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF CHEVRON‘S 100% OPERATED INTEREST IN ITS OIL PRODUCING ASSETS AT PUESTO FLORES AND ESTANCIA VIEJA

* TOTAL MONIES TO BE PAID INCLUDE $400,000 PURCHASE PRICE ALREADY PAID TO CHEVRON FOR REMAINDER OF CONCESSION PERIOD TO MID NOVEMBER 2017

* TOTAL MONIES TO BE PAID RELATING TO ACQUISITION INCLUDE $15M TO BE PAID TO RIO NEGRO PROVINCE WITH A FURTHER $7M PAYABLE THROUGH 2018