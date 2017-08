July 21(Reuters) - Kamakura Shinsho Ltd

* Says its top shareholder, current president of the company Hirotaka Shimizu decreased voting power in the company to 49.1 percent from 53.1 percent, including direct 31.3 percent and indirect 17.8 percent

* Effective July 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k6H76p

