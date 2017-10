BRIEF-Presidio Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.11

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Presidio Inc:

* Presidio, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 Digital Infrastructure revenue growth negatively impacted by change in delivery of software subscriptions, associated revenue treatment

* Q4 revenue $729.3 million vs I/B/E/S view $733.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍fiscal 2018 pro forma diluted eps is expected to grow in high single digit range​

* FY18 total revenue growth is expected to be approximately 5.5 percent

* Presidio Inc sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in low 8 percent range

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S