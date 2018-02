Feb 8 (Reuters) - Presidio Inc:

* PRESIDIO, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 8.3 PERCENT TO $661.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.5%

* 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LOW 8% RANGE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $751.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: