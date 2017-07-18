FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-Prestariang says unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Prestariang says unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Prestariang Bhd

* Unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia as represented by Ministry Of Home Affairs in relation to implementation of SKIN

* Concession is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings/earnings per share and net assets per share of Presbhd Group

* Refers to announcements in relation to implementation of integrated & comprehensive core immigration system known as ‘Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

