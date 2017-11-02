FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.57
November 2, 2017 / 10:59 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results; reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $258 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2018 revenue growth in the range of 18 percent to 20pct

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted EPS in the range of $2.58 to $2.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

