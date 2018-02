BRIEF-Prestige Brands Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc:

* PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q3 REVENUE $270.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $270.1 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.88

* SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 18%

* PRESTIGE BRANDS - SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW $205 MILLION OR MORE

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.58​

* PRESTIGE BRANDS - REDUCTION TO TAX RATE RESULTED IN 1-TIME GAIN RELATED TO VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES IN Q3, RESULTING IN NET $278 MILLION GAIN

* FOR Q4 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS TAX RATE

* PRESTIGE BRANDS - EXPECTS IMPACT OF TAX LEGISLATION TO RESULT IN CASH TAX SAVINGS OF ABOUT $10 MILLION - 15 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019 VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.63, REVENUE VIEW $1.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S