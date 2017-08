July 14 (Reuters) - PRFOODS AS :

* Q2 2017 SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY +33.9% Y-O-Y, I.E. BY +3.3 MILLION EUROS, REACHING LEVEL OF EUR 13.1 MILLION

* 6M REVENUE AT EUR 23.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO