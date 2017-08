Aug 1 (Reuters) - PRFOODS AS:

* ‍SAAREMERE KALA ACQUIRES FROM SELLERS 100% SHAREHOLDING IN OY TRIO TRADING AB​

* ‍A SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TRANSACTION WILL INCREASE ASSORTMENT OF FISH PRODUCTS OFFERED BY PRF GROUP COMPANIES

* ‍ACQUIRING COMPANY WILL PAY TO SELLERS FOR ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING OF TRIO PURCHASE PRICE OF 3,030,000 EUR​