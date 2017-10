Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc

* Pricesmart announces September sales; opening of new warehouse club in Costa Rica also announced

* September sales rose 3.8 percent to $237.2 million

* Pricesmart Inc-‍for four weeks ended October 1, 2017, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 2.8%