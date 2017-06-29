FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Prima Biomed announces pricing of direct offering of its American Depositary Shares
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 29, 2017 / 3:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Prima Biomed announces pricing of direct offering of its American Depositary Shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Prima Biomed Ltd

* Prima Biomed Ltd announces pricing of $5.0 million registered direct offering of its American depositary shares

* Prima Biomed - Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase 2.6 million of its American depositary shares at $1.90 per ADS

* Prima Biomed - In a concurrent private placement, co agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,973,451 of its ADS

* Prima Biomed - The warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per ADS, are exercisable immediately and will expire 5.5 years from the date of issuance Source text: (bit.ly/2slNEcJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.