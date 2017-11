Nov 20 (Reuters) - PRIME OFFICE A/S:

* ‍PRIME OFFICE A/S CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE

* DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 15 MLN‍​

* TOTAL PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE AMOUNT TO DKK 37,260,000