Nov 15 (Reuters) - PRIME OFFICE A/S:

* Q3 NET SALES DKK ‍​ 27.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 27.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK ‍​16.7 MILLION VERSUS DKK 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED IN RANGE BETWEEN DKK 66 MILLION AND DKK 72 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)