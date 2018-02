Feb 14 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* ‍ANNOUNCED A NEW HEAVY CIVIL AWARD VALUED AT $13 MILLION​

* ‍THE CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT​

* CONTRACT ‍WORK IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 OF 2018 AND TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: