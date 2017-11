Nov 7 (Reuters) - Prince Housing & Development Corp :

* Says its unit will provide a plot of land in Kaohsiung city, and co will establish a building

* The unit will hold 35.97 percent and co will hold 64.03 percent in the cooperative housing scheme after the development

* Estimated investment amount will be T$921 million

