March 2 (Reuters) - Principal Capital Pcl:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT 345.1 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 53.7 MILLION BAHT ‍​

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES AND SERVICES 2.24 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.07 BILLION BAHT ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: