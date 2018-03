Feb 28 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* FY NET LOSS 102.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 67.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 207.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 206.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 1.14 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.16 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADVERTISING SALES AND SPONSORSHIP 349.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 362.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO