BRIEF-Prisa H1 net result turns to profit, announces equity imbalance

July 28 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* H1 EBITDA 118.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 86.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 13.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 10.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE 655.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 624.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS COMPANY IS IN SITUATION OF EQUITY IMBALANCE AT JUNE 30

* SAYS DIRECTORS ESTIMATE THAT MEASURES TO RESTORE EQUITY BALANCE WILL BE TAKEN WITHIN LEGALLY ESTABLISHED TERM

* SAYS STUDIES TOTAL OR PARTIAL SALE OF ASSETS, ADDITIONAL SALES OF DEBT AT DISCOUNT, LEVERAGING OPERATING ASSETS OR CORPORATE OPERATIONS SUCH AS CAPITAL INCREASE/REDUCTION