Feb 16 (Reuters) - PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA:

* COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 1.8 MLN‍​

* ISSUES 115,000 NEW SHARES‍​

* ISSUES NEW SHARES AT EUR 16 PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)