Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM EQT SAYS CLOSES EIGHTH EQUITY FUND AT EUR 10.75 BILLION

* SAYS INVESTOR DEMAND FROM BOTH EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS WAS STRONG WITH APPROXIMATELY 70% OF THE COMMITMENTS TO EQT VIII MADE BY INVESTORS IN THE PREDECESSOR EQUITY FUND, EQT VII

* THE FUND OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED IN SEPTEMBER 2017

* THE FUNDRAISING WAS LED BY THE IN-HOUSE INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM WITHIN EQT PARTNERS