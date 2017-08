June 15 (Reuters) - PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CONTINUING DISTRIBUTION POLICY OF LAST SEVEN YEARS, BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY A PAYMENT OF CHF 3.00 PER SHARE OUT OF PAID-IN CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)