BRIEF-Privet Fund Management says mulls taking Hardinge private
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 2, 2017 / 5:04 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management says mulls taking Hardinge private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Privet Fund Management:

* Advised Hardinge that Privet Fund, affiliates evaluating going private deal to buy all of company’s stock it does not already own

* Basing evaluation of going private deal for Hardinge on a price of $17.25/share - SEC filing

* Requested Hardinge allow it, financial advisor, potential financing sources access to confidential business information

* On Nov. 1, special committee of Hardinge board agreed to provide Privet parties the requested confidential information Source text - (bit.ly/2lIpC8K)

