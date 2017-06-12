FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 12, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share

* Privet Fund Management LLC says given privet's substantial existing ownership, privet is highly confident shareholder approval of proposal will be readily obtained

* Privet Fund Management LLC - revised proposal's consideration is greater than us$11.25 per share in consideration offered by hytera communications

* Privet Fund Management LLC says privet anticipates that required regulatory approvals would not materially impact timing or certainty of transaction

* Privet Fund Management LLC - will provide all equity capital necessary for proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

