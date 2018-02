Feb 7 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp:

* PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC - PRIVET FUND NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO BOARD OF POTBELLY​

* PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS IS OWNER OF OVER 5% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF POTBELLY CORPORATION

* PRIVET FUND - BELIEVES POTBELLY IS "DEEPLY UNDERVALUED"