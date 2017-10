Oct 19 (Reuters) - PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS :

* ‍SAYS TO LIST 2,416,232 ADDITIONAL SHARES IN BALTIC SECONDARY LIST​

* SAYS ‍TRADING WITH ADDITIONAL SHARES WILL START ON OCT 20, 2017​

* SAYS ‍ALTOGETHER 56,687,954 SHARES WILL BE TRADED UNDER TRADING CODE PKG1T Source text: bit.ly/2yyEqLp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)