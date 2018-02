BRIEF-Pro Kapital ‍Total Revenue For Year 2017 Down At 14,098 Thousand Euros ​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS:

* SAYS ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR OF 2017 WAS 14,098 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 12 MONTHS 20,652 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF Q4 WAS 4,281 THOUSAND EUROS COMPARING TO 4,475 THOUSAND EUROS IN 2016​

* SAYS ‍OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 PROFIT OF 933 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 12 MONTHS: OPERATING LOSS OF 309 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS ‍OPERATING RESULT FOR Q4 WAS PROFIT OF 1,155 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 Q4: LOSS OF 872 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS ‍NET RESULT FOR YEAR OF 2017 LOSS OF 518 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 12 MONTHS: LOSS OF 4,025 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS FY 2017 ‍CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS LOSS 5,267 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 12 MONTHS: PROFIT 648 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS ‍Q4 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS LOSS 2,186 THOUSAND EUROS (2016 Q4: LOSS 2,027 THOUSAND EUROS)​

* SAYS ‍NET ASSETS PER SHARE ON 31 DECEMBER 2017 1.46 EUROS (31 DECEMBER 2016: 1.48 EUROS)​ Source text : bit.ly/2CLdg2I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)