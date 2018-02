Feb 1 (Reuters) - PROACT IT GROUP AB:

* PROACT APPOINTS NEW CEO

* ‍JASON CLARK HAS CHOSEN TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT PETER JAVESTAD, AS ACTING CEO​