Oct 20 (Reuters) - PROACT IT GROUP AB

* ‍Q3 REVENUES INCREASED BY 11% TO SEK 657 (594) MILLION.​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 23% AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 48.9 (39.8) MILLION​