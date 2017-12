Dec 12 (Reuters) - PROBI:

* SIGNED MAJOR AGREEMENT FOR LAUNCH OF FUNCTIONAL FOOD PRODUCT IN NORTH AMERICA

* - ‍AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN PROBI‘S FUNCTIONAL FOOD BUSINESS AREA​

* ‍LAUNCH OF PRODUCT IS PLANNED FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019 IN NORTH AMERICAN MARKET​