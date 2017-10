Oct 19 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-NEWS: PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: SMES IN ROMANIA BENEFIT AS THE EIB AND PROCREDIT BANK ROMANIA SIGN FIRST CREDIT LINE AGREEMENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY WORTH EUR 20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)