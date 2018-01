Jan 12 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-NEWS: PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: PROCREDIT HOLDING CONFIRMS CONTINUED STRONG LOAN PORTFOLIO GROWTH FOR THE GROUP IN 2017 AND IS CONSIDERING A CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH PROSPECTS

* PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA IS CONSIDERING AN EQUITY INCREASE OF UP TO 10%

* CAPITAL INCREASE MAY TAKE PLACE IN COURSE OF UPCOMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)