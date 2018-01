BRIEF-Prodware Says ‍Chosen By Six Companies In Four Sectors

Jan 8 (Reuters) - PRODWARE SA:

* ‍CHOSEN BY SIX COMPANIES IN FOUR SECTORS: FINANCE, MANUFACTURING, INSTITUTIONS, AND SERVICES FOR PROFESSIONALS​

* ‍IN FINANCE: ALLIANCE BOKIAU CHOSE PRODWARE TO CARRY OUT ITS ENTIRE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION​

* ‍IN FINANCE: ONE OF LARGEST WORLDWIDE INSURANCE GROUPS CHOSE TO MIGRATE IT SYSTEM TO DYNAMICS 365 PLATFORM​

* ‍IN MANUFACTURING: NORMACORC CHOSE PRODWARE IN ORDER TO ADOPT DYNAMICS 365 ONLINE PLATFORM​

* ‍IN REALM OF INSTITUTIONS, UNESCO AND SANTHEA BOTH CHOSE PRODWARE​

* TIAMA CHOSE PRODWARE TO MIGRATE TO DYNAMICS 365 ONLINE PLATFORM SOLUTION