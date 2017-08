June 29 (Reuters) - PROFILE SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE SA :

* SAYS THAT IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF FRENCH COMPANY "LOGIN SA" FROM ITS SUBSIDIARY (PROFILE SYSTEMS CYPRUS LIMITED)

* DISCUSSIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS Source text: bit.ly/2ttlIno Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)