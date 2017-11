BRIEF-Progress Software Entered Into Amended & Restated Credit Agreement Providing For $123.75 Mln Secured Term Loan

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp:

* PROGRESS SOFTWARE - ‍ON NOV 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR $123.75 MILLION SECURED TERM LOAN

* PROGRESS SOFTWARE - ‍ON NOV 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDING FOR $150 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* PROGRESS SOFTWARE - FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MILLION IF EXISTING/ ADDITIONAL LENDERS ARE WILLING TO MAKE INCREASED COMMITMENTS​

* PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP - ‍CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON NOVEMBER 20, 2022​