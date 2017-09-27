FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Progress Software Q3 earnings per share $0.23
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 27, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Progress Software Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp

* Progress reports 2017 fiscal third quarter results and increases annual guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $97.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Progress Software Corp - ‍board of directors increases share repurchase authorization to $250 million​

* Sees ‍ revenue of $394 - $397 million for 2017​

* Sees GAAP ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.74 - $0.78 for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $396.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progress Software Corp - sees ‍fy 2017 non GAAP EPS $1.82 - $1.85​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.